REPORT: Texas Border Wall Construction May Begin This Week

A report from Austin notes the State of Texas may begin construction of its own border wall later this week. The report states that the Texas Facilities Commission is awaiting approval from commissioners to award contracts.

Four companies expressed interest with the commission to build border barriers in areas recently determined to be eligible for construction, the Washington Examiner reported on Monday. Texas officials reportedly identified 733 miles of “border-front land where it can build.”

The article says the State picked land that is privately owned by residents where it can build while avoiding litigation. Efforts by the Trump administration to build on federal land met opposition from multiple lawsuits.

In an exclusive interview with Breitbart Texas in June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced he would begin raising funds for Texas to build its own border wall. Abbott said Texas would immediately begin construction of border barriers in areas like Del Rio where migrants can easily cross unsecured sections. The governor picked Del Rio as the location for his announcement due to the massive increases in illegal border crossings in this region.

Since that time, the State of Texas raised more than $54 million in private donations to build new border barriers in the Lone Star State.

The governor also announced the deployment of additional law enforcement resources and promised to arrest migrants who violated Texas laws including trespassing, and criminal mischief.

The Texas Legislature recently passed $1.8 billion in additional funding for the purposes of building border walls and other physical barriers, the Washington Examiner reported. The 1,250 miles of Texas-Mexico border currently only has 150 miles of physical barrier in place, the article continues.