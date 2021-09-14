EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: 3K Migrants Forced to Camp Under Border Bridge in Texas

DEL RIO, Texas — A source within CBP provided Breitbart Texas a video of the makeshift camp erected under the local international bridge. The source, not authorized to speak to the media, says the total number of detainees continues to rise and will imminently reach at least 3,000.

The brief video shows the entire span of the international bridge that sits on the United States-side of the border being used to provide shelter for mostly Haitian migrants. Water tanks and portable outdoor toilets are in place as hundreds of migrants arrive on a daily basis.

The situation developing for the Border Patrol continues to worsen by the hour. On Monday, the number of migrants under the bridge reached 2,000.

According to the source, the Border Patrol does not have available indoor detention space to accommodate the hundreds arriving daily. The agency attempts to free space through transfers to other facilities or releases to nonprofit shelters. Either option requires buses and drivers, which are in short supply.

The makeshift camp sits on U.S. Customs and Border Protection property beyond the border fence and is not accessible or visible to the public. The detainees at the camp are not on any official detention rolls and have not been booked into official processing programs.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.