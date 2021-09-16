Mexican Officials Bus Thousands of Migrants to Border near Texas Bridge Camp

Mexican authorities are escorting buses full of Caribbean migrants to the Texas border so they can request asylum. The move has led to thousands of migrants crossing the Rio Grande and overwhelming the detention capacity of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

City officials in the border city of Piedras Negras are working with agents from Mexico’s National Immigration Institute (INM) to escort buses from their region to nearby Ciudad Acuna, where the migrants are crossing into Texas and requesting asylum. The rapid crossing of migrants has led to at least 9,000 being held by U.S. authorities under the international bridge. That number has rapidly grown since the weekend.

On the Mexican side, more than 2,000 migrants are waiting for their turn to cross the shallow waters of the Rio Grande.

Authorities revealed that many of the migrants reaching the Coahuila border have travel documents from INM.

The surge at the Coahuila-Texas border comes days after Mexican INM agents clashed with several caravans of Caribbean migrants in the southern state of Chiapas. During those clashes, Mexican federal officials were trying to keep the caravans from leaving Chiapas and reaching other parts of Mexico.

As the situation in Coahuila continues to escalate, other parts of Mexico are reporting an increase in Caribbean migrants trying to get on buses headed to the border with Texas. A citizen journalist claiming to be in the state of Veracruz posted several photographs and videos of the bus station in Poza Rica that showed a large number of Caribbean migrants seeking bus tickets.

Así que gente de poza rica …. No la hagan de cardiaca…. Se comentan que un aprox de 5000 personas con dirección a cd Acuña y a Piedras Negras coah pic.twitter.com/YbuIQXZYuj — EXPRESO DE MEDIA NOCHE (@alberto29164963) September 16, 2021

“J.M. Martinez” and “C.E. Herrera” from Coahuila contributed to this report.