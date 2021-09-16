WATCH: Thousands of Migrants Walk Freely Across Border into Texas near Bridge Camp

A video tweeted by Congressman Chip Roy (R-TX) shows a steady stream of migrants crossing the Rio Grande near Del Rio. The thousands of mostly Haitian migrants can be seen crossing freely in both directions across the river the separates Texas and Mexico.

U.S. Representative Chip Roy tweeted a video showing a constant flow of migrants going back and forth across the Rio Grande. The video shows some migrants entering the U.S. while others return to Mexico reportedly for additional food and supplies.

WATCH NOW: Thousands – primarily Haitians – pouring across border at Del Rio, Tx. While @CBP deals with this, dangerous fentanyl pours across. #NationalBorderCrisis pic.twitter.com/llPi2JDrLn — Chip Roy (@chiproytx) September 16, 2021

The video comes amid the expanding crisis in Del Rio where currently more than 9,000 migrants are being held under the Del Rio International Bridge. CBP officials requested help from the State of Texas on Thursday due to the deteriorating conditions where the population of the detained migrants more than doubled in just one day.

In response to an inquiry from Breitbart Texas on Thursday morning, CBP officials said, “The Border Patrol is increasing its manpower in the Del Rio Sector and coordinating efforts within DHS and other relevant federal, state and local partners to immediately address the current level of migrant encounters and to facilitate a safe, humane and orderly process.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded, “The sheer negligence of the Biden Administration to do their job and secure the border is appalling. I have directed the Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to surge personnel and vehicles to shut down six points of entry along the southern border to stop these caravans from overrunning our state. The border crisis is so dire that the U.S. Customs and Border Protection is requesting our help as their agents are overwhelmed by the chaos. Unlike President Biden, the State of Texas remains committed to securing our border and protecting Americans.”

Despite claims by CBP officials, there do not appear to be adequate sanitation facilities for the rapidly increasing numbers of migrants begin detained in the makeshift camp.

Earlier this week, Rep. Roy and 11 other representatives introduced a bill to require the Biden administration to release critical information about the ongoing border crisis.

“We want answers, we want them now, and the Democrats in charge of the executive branch are trying to keep truth from the American people,” Rep. Roy said in a written statement. “If the Biden administration won’t be transparent about its role in this crisis, we plan to use every tool available to make him. Enough is enough; American lives are at stake here.”

The following representatives joined Roy in introducing the legislation:

Rep. Roy was joined by Reps. Bob Gibbs (OH-07), Brian Babin (TX-36), Buddy Carter (GA-01), Andy Biggs (AZ-05), Scott Perry (PA-10), Bill Posey (FL-08), Bob Good (VA-05), Randy Weber (TX-14), Debbie Lesko (AZ-08), Lauren Boebert (CO-03), and Ted Budd (NC-13).