Photos Show Scale of Texas Response to Border Crisis in Del Rio

DEL RIO, Texas — Photos and video show the massive effort being executed by the State of Texas to stop or reduce the record-setting border crossings taking place in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector. The sector rose to the second busiest along the southern border in recent months and garnered national attention.

The crossing of Haitian migrants into the Del Rio Sector is nothing new. In July 2019, Breitbart Texas reported that more than 1,000 Haitian migrants crossed into the sector during a two-week period in June. Nearly one year ago, federal officials reported a another surge of Haitians.

In January 2021, the sector began seeing increasing numbers of Haitian migrants, leading Border Patrol to detain subjects under the Del Rio International Bridge.

In June, Texas Governor Greg Abbott responded to the growing border crisis by declaring that the State would build its own border wall.

As the numbers of Haitian migrants being detained in the makeshift camp under the Del Rio International Bridge grew to more than 15,000, Abbott ordered the deployment of DPS troopers and National Guardsmen to block their flow across the Rio Grande.

The governor’s deployment of Texas law enforcement officers and guardsmen effectively stopped the free-flow of migrants from Ciudad Acuna to the encampment. DPS officials told Breitbart there are currently 650 vehicles deployed in the Del Rio area.

Breitbart Texas spoke with troopers and members of the National Guard who provided additional security at the camp. They expressed shock at the conditions of the camp.

On Tuesday evening, Breitbart Texas witnessed a steady flow of Texas DPS troopers driving into the Del Rio area.

