EXCLUSIVE: Biden Admin Spells Out Vaccine or Termination Process for Border Patrol

The Office of Personnel Management informed the American Federal Government Employees union (AFGE) that it will follow a series of steps to compel Border Patrol agents to accept COVID-19 vaccinations or face job termination. The process was provided to the National Border Patrol Council (NBPC), the AFGE-affiliated union.

According to a source within Customs and Border Protection, on Wednesday, the NBPC was informed that the Office of Personnel Management determined disciplinary steps the Border Patrol will institute to influence unvaccinated agents or face removal from their positions.

Any agent who remains unvaccinated by November 22, 2021, will receive formal “counseling and education” concerning the jab, according to a guidance announcement reviewed by Breitbart Texas. The employee will then be allowed a five-day period to start the vaccine regimen. After the five-day period and no shot, agents will face an unpaid suspension from duty for up to 14 days. Termination procedures begin thereafter for those still refusing the mandate.

Breitbart Texas reached out to the NBPC for comment on the matter Thursday.

Jon Anfinsen, President of the National Border Patrol Council for the Del Rio Sector, says the agency cannot afford to lose any personnel.

“The National Border Patrol Council is absolutely opposed to the vaccine mandate, and our search for a legal path continues,” he told Breitbart Texas. “The Border Patrol cannot afford to lose a single member of its workforce while the crisis at the border continues to spiral out of control.”

Anfinsen says the Office of Personnel Management is set to formally release the procedures to the workforce in short order.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.