EXCLUSIVE: Relatives of Dead Mexican Cartel Boss Fled to Texas with Gunshot Wounds

The relatives of a fallen Gulf Cartel boss fled to Texas after surviving an assassination attempt in Mexico last week. They illegally crossed into Texas where U.S. Border Patrol agents treated five of them for gunshot wounds.

According to information released by U.S. Border Patrol, the case took place early last week in Hidalgo where agents responded to a group of 11 migrants.

Once there, authorities found five individuals with gunshot injuries sustained in Mexico. Federal agents provided emergency treatment while medical personnel rushed to the scene. The five were eventually moved to a hospital. The statement from U.S. Border Patrol does not identify the victims or provide additional health updates.

Breitbart Texas consulted with Mexican law enforcement sources who revealed the five are believed to have been shot by the Gulf Cartel as part of an internal struggle. The victims are believed to be relatives of Zenon Guadalupe “El Pezon” Ruiz Ortegon, a Gulf commander who led an uprising within the Metros faction–a move that led to large scale shootouts in the area known as “La Riberena.” The uprising came to an end in September with his violent death.

Tamaulipas law enforcement sources consulted by Breitbart Texas say the Metros are targeting relatives and associates of El Pezon throughout Reynosa. Gunmen have also shot at and set fire to buildings presumably owned by the late cartel figure.

