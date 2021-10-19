Texas Dem. Legislator Calls on Biden to Approve Border Emergency Declaration

Texas State Representative Eddie Morales, Jr. (D-Eagle Pass) penned a letter to President Joe Biden requesting approval of Governor Greg Abbott’s border emergency declaration. An approval by the president would allow FEMA to reimburse residents for damages caused by migrants.

“Last week, on October 13th, I wrote to President Biden urging him to grant a Federal Emergency Authorization for the border crisis,” Representative Morales wrote in a Facebook post about the letter. “Initially, he rejected to grant a Federal Emergency Authorization, but Texas is now appealing.”

In June, Governor Abbott told Breitbart Texas he would issue a State of Emergency Declaration along the state’s border with Mexico.

“The influx across the border is out of control, and the Biden Administration has shown that is not going to step up and do its job,” Governor Abbott told Breitbart Texas shortly before the public announcement on June 10. “And amidst reports of even more people coming in across the border, we know we have to step up and do more.”

President Biden refused the application for FEMA support and has not spoken with Abbott a single time since his inauguration.

“I am fighting hard for President Biden to grant this authorization because I believe families should not have to bear the financial responsibility from the damages brought on by migrant crossings,” Morales continued in his Facebook post. “My office has received reports from families of migrants coming up to their homes, and in some instances, breaking in. We have also heard reports of ranchers having their fences cut and people’s water lines severed. Victims of this damage should not bear the financial responsibility of repairs.”

In July, Texas Farm Bureau President Russell Boening told Breitbart Texas, “The sheer magnitude and number of people moving through is overwhelming. The brashness and expectations of the people is different than years ago.”

In the article with Boening’s interview, Texas farmers and ranchers described the fear they live under and the cost of damage created by the historic mass migrants across the border with Mexico.

“Families and individuals along the border are often scared for their safety,” Morales wrote in the letter to Biden. “The people I represent — the people who live in these communities — do not deserve to be subject to this fear, nor should they be subject to having to pay for the damages to their property.”

“Democrat to Democrat, this does not need to be a partisan matter,” the Texas state rep. continued. “These communities are pleading for the safety and security of American and Texas citizens.”

Morales said the burden on his constituents is too great and their community resources are too minimal to deal with this border crisis.

“We need help and relief,” Morales concluded. “I ask that we put partisan politics aside and the federal government approve relief for communities who can no longer bear the costs.”