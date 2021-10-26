WATCH: Alleged Human Smugglers Crash While Pursued by Texas Troopers near Border

Bob Price

An alleged pair of female human smugglers led Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on a pursuit with five migrants on board. The armed driver lost control and crashed following the lengthy pursuit.

Fox News reporter Bill Melugin tweeted a video showing a vehicle being pursued by DPS troopers. The voices, reportedly coming from five smuggled migrants, can be heard cussing as the pursuit becomes more dangerous.

The video shows the butt of a pistol wedged between the female driver’s legs as the pursuit progresses. After passing multiple police vehicles, the female driver loses control and crashes. She can later be heard screaming, “Get me out, bro.”

Melugin reported the two women drove from Austin to Del Rio, Texas, to carry out the human smuggling attempt.

A trooper can be seen helping the woman get out of the car. He tells her to put down the phone and the video ends.

It is not clear in the video if anyone was injured in the crash. It is also not clear where or when the pursuit took place.

Elsewhere in the Del Rio Border Patrol Sector, Carrizo Springs Station agents arrested another armed human smuggler. The agents found a loaded Glock pistol with an extended magazine near the reach of the driver.

