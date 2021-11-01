Migrant Woman Delivers Baby Shortly After Crossing Border in Texas

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector helped deliver the baby of a migrant woman who had just crossed from Mexico. The delivery took place in a field along the Rio Grande near La Joya, Texas, last week.

With the assistance of a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper, a Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agent trained in emergency medicine helped a young migrant woman deliver her baby. The rescue effort occurred after officials received a 911 call from a construction worker in the area reporting the woman in labor.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings tweeted images of the new mother and child showing the agents providing an initial medical assessment of the infant. A DPS trooper records information about the mother and child for the report.

Because the child was born on U.S. soil, it is automatically considered to be an American citizen.

Hastings reported that the mother and child were transported to a hospital for further care.

Elsewhere in the sector, Hastings tweeted a report about a couple that put their five-year-old child at risk as they led Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit. While attempting to evade arrest, the driver of the Ford crashed into a Border Patrol vehicle.

“Smugglers endanger even their own child for a quick buck!” Hastings tweeted. He said the agents found the child unharmed.

Officials did not disclose what was being smuggled in the vehicle as they attempted to evade apprehension by law enforcement officers. They also did not disclose what arrests were made following the pursuit.