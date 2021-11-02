EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS: Texas Installs Border Barrier Made of Shipping Containers

EAGLE PASS, Texas — Trucks arrived in the early morning hours Tuesday hauling dozens of shipping containers to the banks of the Rio Grande. Governor Greg Abbott is using the re-purposed containers to serve as a makeshift border barrier in preparation for the latest migrant caravan. As locals looked on from both sides of the border, Texas authorities worked with contract crews to install the containers.

Abbott recently announced his plan to install the containers with the intention to deny the migrant caravans access to border cities. The action supplements the more than 6,500 Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers and Texas Army National Guardsmen deployed to the region.

Abbott recently deployed the National Guard in advance of the containers. The troops are stationed in Humvees placed along the riverbank to serve as a deterrent to illegal crossings. Nearly 30 vehicles are parked less than 150 feet from each other, facing Mexico. The barriers will be installed end-to-end to cover gaps between the vehicles.

The area surrounding the ports of entry in Eagle Pass are known as high-traffic zones for illegal crossings and are problematic for the Border Patrol due to the proximity to private residences. Although many migrants choose to surrender hoping for quick release, single adults often try to elude apprehension.

A short distance away, construction crews are working to build a border wall where the guard and shipping container blockade ends. For two miles, the 18-foot border wall will stretch along one of the busiest local migrant crossings.

In September, Abbot signed a bill for $1.8 billion for border security over the next two years. The bill allocates $1.02 billion specifically for barrier construction, local grants, and processing centers.



Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.