Cartel Gunmen Ambush Mexican Border State Cops, Killing One

A large group of cartel gunmen ambushed police in the border state of Coahuila, killing one officer and injuring six more. Authorities had increased their presence along highways before the incident.

The shootout took place this week in the northern part of Coahuila, near the town of Hidalgo. The region, which is near the border with the states of Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas, has been used by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas to attack authorities. The CDN-Los Zetas are based in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas.

The clash took place when a small group of police from Coahuila was carrying out patrol operations in two SUVs. The officers spotted gunmen and tried to arrest them as they fled to Tamaulipas. The officers tried to chase but were suddenly ambushed.

The officers called for backup but were overwhelmed by the superior numbers. The cartel gunmen fled to Tamaulipas before additional officers and military forces arrived. The backup rushed the injured officers to a hospital, however, one died a few hours later.

Uno baleado por un costado, otro le volaron la pierna. Fue cerca de una línea de trailers. Solicitaban apoyo. En la carretera con punta a #NuevoLaredo sobre carretera federal 2. Límites de #Coahuila y #NuevoLeón. Huyeron a #Tamaulipas los agresores. 6 heridos y 1 muerto. pic.twitter.com/ebKMIFCJhi — ElGuzman (@FuriaNegra7) November 3, 2021

This attack comes weeks after gunmen in 30 SUVs tried to ambush a squad of Coahuila police not far from the scene of the most recent shootout. The officers were able to successfully hold off the gunmen until additional officers reached the scene. Only three officers sustained injuries.

In late 2019, more than 150 gunmen in SUVs rolled into the town of Villa Union and began shooting up the city hall complex. The gunmen continued to terrorize the town until police responded, setting off a large-scale shootout where approximately two dozen individuals died including gunmen, officers, and innocent civilians.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.E. Herrera” and “J.M. Martinez” from Coahuila and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.