Suspect Arrested in Shooting Outside Border Area Texas Casino

EAGLE PASS, Texas — The sound of gunfire at the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino sent patrons running for the exits in a state of panic shortly after midnight Sunday morning. Local and state law enforcement authorities converged on the casino after receiving reports of an active shooter in the area.

Patrons told Breitbart Texas the sound of gunfire could be heard inside the casino and that caused a state of panic. According to law enforcement authorities on the scene, only minor injuries were sustained during the shooting as patrons, some elderly, rushed for the doors.

The responding law enforcement officers evacuated the casino and completed a room-by-room search for any suspects that may have been inside the building. In addition, surrounding law enforcement agencies were provided with a description of a suspicious vehicle leaving at the time of the shooting.

Dimmit County Sheriff’s deputies located the suspect vehicle at around 12:50 a.m. on Farm to Market Road 2644 near Carrizo Springs, Texas. Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle who is suspected of involvement in the shooting.

A statement was released by the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino on Sunday detailing the early morning event:

Early Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, a security incident occurred outside the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel located in Eagle Pass, Texas. This incident resulted in a temporary interruption of business while being investigated. Approximately one hour after the security incident occurred, the facility was re-opened, and normal business resumed. It was confirmed that the security incident occurred outside of the facility and no injuries or property damage have been reported. Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel are fully open and operating normally.

The incident remains under investigation.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.