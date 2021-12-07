Mexican Mayor-Elect Arrested on Kidnapping Charges

An incoming mayor in Mexico remains behind bars after his arrest last week on kidnapping charges in Veracruz. The politician represents the MORENA Party, led by the Mexican President and the sitting governor of that state.

Last week, state prosecutors arrested Jorge Fabian Cardenas Sosa, the incoming mayor of Lerdo de Tejeda, on kidnapping charges. Details of the case and the kidnapping victim were not released by authorities. The politician remains behind bars pending a ruling on detention matters.

Cardenas’ arrest caused controversy in the region as political rivals used the case to more broadly attack his political party. MORENA is the ruling party in Mexico and was started by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO). The party has claimed to have ended corruption.

Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said he previously expressed public concerns about Cardenas and another politician from his party over alleged ties to criminal activity, Mexico’s TV Azteca reported.

Veracruz is one of Mexico’s most violent as rival cartels fight for control of a shipping port and highways connecting Central Mexico and the border state of Tamaulipas.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.