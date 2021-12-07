Migrant Mother Abandons Son on Texas Bank of Rio Grande

A migrant woman from Guatemala reportedly abandoned her son on the Texas side of the Rio Grande and returned to Mexico shortly thereafter. Border Patrol agents found the child with a group of 13 migrants, Laredo Sector officials reported.

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials received information from the Guatemalan Consulate regarding a missing child on November 30. The communication included a location of where the child went missing and a photograph.

Border Patrol agents began an investigation and determined the boy had been found on November 23 with a group of migrants. The child had a document in his possession that contained a fake name and date of birth. The investigators determined the child’s mother dropped him on the Texas bank of the Rio Grande and returned to Mexico.

“This event highlights the dangerous situations in which small migrant children are often placed. Sometimes, even their own parents contribute,” Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Jason D. Owens said in a written statement. “I am proud of the diligence and dedication of our agents as they once again transitioned from an enforcement role to a humanitarian mission.”

Agents contacted the Guatemalan Consulate and reunited the child with his mother.

“For the month of October, Del Rio Sector agents encountered 804 unaccompanied children, a 98 percent increase from October 2020,” officials stated.

Official numbers from U.S. Customs and Border Protection are expected to be released later this week. Preliminary numbers for the month of November obtained by Breitbart Texas show an expected increase in the number of apprehensions.