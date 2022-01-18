Two Journalists Killed in Mexico as Government Considers Change to Protection Laws

In a matter of days, two journalists were killed in Mexico as their federal government considers changes to protective laws.

The most recent murder took place Monday afternoon when a man shot Alfonso Margarito Martinez Esquivel, a photojournalist for the prestigious publication Semanario Zeta and other international outlets as a freelancer. The gunman shot Martinez outside his home in Tijuana, Baja California, and then fled the scene. According to his publication, the murder appears to be linked to a property dispute. However, Martinez did cover crime stories and border violence.

The other murder took place on January 10, when unknown individuals stabbed Jose Luis Gamboa Arenas, the head of the online news outlet Inforegio in Veracruz. However, it was not until four days later that relatives were able to identify the body and the Veracruz State Commission to Protect Journalists issued a statement confirming the facts. A motive has not been revealed.

Although Gamboa Arenas did not receive any threats, his work was critical of government and poor security conditions, Proceso magazine reported.

The two murders come at a time when Mexico’s government is looking at changing media protection laws so that states have a larger role in ensuring safety. However, the move has been criticized by some prestigious journalists who claim the federal government is simply trying to shed blame and responsibility as most related cases remain unsolved.

El día de hoy la Susecretaría de Gobernación que dirige @A_Encinas_R comenzó una serie de diálogos para impulsar una ley de “Prevención y protección ante agravios a personas defensoras de Derechos Humanos y Periodistas”. Hilo — Juan Alberto Cedillo (@JuanACedillo) January 17, 2022

Press freedom organizations continue to label Mexico as one of the most dangerous places for journalists.

Even according to the Mexican federal government’s own numbers, more than 90% of the most recent 50 murders of reporters in the country remain unpunished. Impunity is what fuels these murders, committed by criminals and corrupt government officials alike. — Jan-Albert Hootsen (@jahootsen) January 17, 2022

