10 Shot at Makeshift Bar in Western Mexico; 7 Dead

Gunmen shot 10 people at a house party in western Mexico. Seven victims died at the scene while the three others were rushed to hospitals.

The attack took place on Thursday evening in Zamora, Michoacan, where gunmen stormed a house in the El Provenir neighborhood. A local news outlet in Mexico is describing the house as a makeshift bar.

Reportan ataque en bar clandestino de Zamora, #Michoacán; hay siete muertos. pic.twitter.com/CLcpdTYZB5 — Azteca Noticias (@AztecaNoticias) January 28, 2022

Preliminary information revealed the fatal victims were four women and three men. Mexican law enforcement have not released an official description of the attack, however, the working theory provided to Breitbart Texas by sources in Michoacan suggest a payback action as part of the turf war between Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion and Carteles Unidos for control of drug trafficking routes and production territories.

