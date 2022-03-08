Texas Police Bust Sex Offender Allegedly Smuggling Migrant Child

Sheriff deputies in Zavala County, Texas, found a 9-year-old migrant girl being smuggled during a routine traffic stop near La Pryor. The deputy arrested the driver of the vehicle who was later identified as a registered sex offender. The was in the back seat of the vehicle and unrelated to the suspect.

The incident unfolded on March 4, at approximately 5:00 am. The driver, a U.S. citizen, will be charged with smuggling of persons, a 2nd degree felony under the Texas Penal Code. The child was turned over to the Border Patrol for processing and will ultimately be transferred to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS will work to identify the child and locate relatives or sponsors in the United States to care for the child.

Incidents involving the suspected human smuggling of unaccompanied migrant children have become commonplace in recent months. Most alarming is the involvement of smugglers with prior sex offense convictions. In one recent incident, Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender traveling with a 15-year-old unaccompanied minor on March 6. The migrant child was apprehended by Brownsville Station Border Patrol agents along with an adult Mexican national.

In that case, the man’s criminal history included charges of burglary of a habitation intended for sex and sexual assault, according to authorities. The 28-year-old was sentenced to 180 days confinement and 10 years’ probation for his previous offense.

During the first four months of fiscal year 2022, more than 47,000 unaccompanied migrant children have been apprehended along the southwest border. This total represents a 137 percent increase when compared to the same time period in fiscal year 2021.

According to HHS, as of Monday, there were 10,236 unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody awaiting transfer to relatives or sponsors within the United States. On average, 335 unaccompanied migrant children were apprehended each day over the last 30 days.

In fiscal year 2021, more than 146,000 unaccompanied migrant children were taken into custody after crossing the southwest border and ultimately released into the United States.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.