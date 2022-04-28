Video Appears to Show Cartel Gunmen Subduing Mexican Soldiers

Controversy surrounds the military after video circulating on social media apparently show soldiers being subdued by cartel gunmen in western Mexico.

The video was reportedly recorded at a narco-encampment near La Noria, Sinaloa. The soldiers are seen on the ground with their hands above their heads, while a man holding the camera taunts them with obscenities and insults.

#OJO #México Otra vez sicarios del Cártel De Sinaloa humillan,someten a elementos de la @SEDENAmx en la Noria, sicarios. Que no quedé en el olvido estás terribles imagenes,que no se olvidé que el gobierno López Obrador ha permitido esto con su “Abrazos No Balazos”.#MéxicoEn pic.twitter.com/JfD5snh3wb — La Voz Del Pueblo ( Oficial ) (@LPueblo2) April 27, 2022

The gunmen are believed to be part of the Sinaloa Cartel, the leading criminal organization in Mexico. The region is where Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the sons of his former partner, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, have been operating for several decades.

After the release of the video, Mexico’s Defense Secretariat (SEDENA) has not acknowledged or denied the incident. Sinaloa state authorities tried to dismiss the video, claiming the footage is from elsewhere and does not depict actual soldiers.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “Diego Marquez” from Sonora.