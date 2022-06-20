Multiple Large Migrant Groups Apprehended in South Texas Border Sector

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents encountered multiple large migrant groups illegally crossing the border from Mexico into Texas. The groups totaled more than 500 migrants including 146 unaccompanied migrant children.

During a 48-hour period ending on June 16, Rio Grande Valley Sector agents encountered 512 migrants in three large-group crossings, according to information obtained from Border Patrol officials. The groups included migrants from Cuba, Central America, and South America.

Over a two day span, RGV agents encountered 3 large groups in Starr and Hidalgo Counties that totaled 512 apprehensions. In addition, agents and local law enforcement disrupted a human smuggling stash house.https://t.co/nrLfc1a98q pic.twitter.com/rvql3N7Cxl — Chief Patrol Agent Brian Hastings (@USBPChiefRGV) June 18, 2022

Agents reported the groups consisted of 276 family units, 146 unaccompanied migrant children, and 90 single adults.

Rio Grande Valley Sector agents encountered more than 100 large groups during Fiscal Year 22 which began on October 1, 2021.

“The logistics required to transport and process groups of this size continue to place a strain on manpower and resources, as often they are encountered in desolate areas often inaccessible to large transport vehicles,” officials stated. “A group of more than 100 migrants is considered a large group.”

Large migrant group crossings are also impacting the Del Rio Sector in West Texas. On June 19, Del Rio Sector officials reported the apprehension of nearly 1,800 migrants in large groups in a single day, Breitbart Texas reported.

One of the groups, apprehended near Normandy, Texas, approached 500 migrants in size.

On Father’s Day, Eagle Pass Station, Texas National Guard, and a local sheriff’s office deputy encountered a group of at least 400 migrants who crossed near Normandy, Texas.

In May, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended 44,388 or the 222,656 migrants taken into custody along the southwest border with Mexico, according to the Southwest Land Border Encounters report released last week. The gigantic group of migrants continued to grow in size on Sunday morning.