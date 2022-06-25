Camo-Wearing Migrants Arrested in Remote West Texas Border Sector

Big Bend Sector Border Patrol agents and CBP aircrews teamed up to apprehend multiple camo-wearing migrant groups attempting to sneak into the U.S. interior.

Big Bend Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin tweeted a video showing Border Patrol agents marching a group of camouflage-wearing migrants through the desert to a pickup location. The migrants wore the camo to attempt to avoid detection and arrest while sneaking into the U.S.

agents walking the group out of the dangerous heat. All subjects were transported to Sierra Blanca Station for processing. #USBP #AMO — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 24, 2022

The agents from the Marfa and Van Horn stations received information about the group from a CBP Air and Marine Operations aircrew. The aircrew located the migrants and guided the ground-based agents to the location west of U.S. Highway 90. The agents took 14 migrants into custody.

Elsewhere in the sector, Van Horn Station agents teamed up with another AMO aircrew to locate a group of 11 migrants. The group also wore camouflage in order to avoid detection and arrest.

Early in the morning, Agents from Van Horn along with the assistance of Air and Marine Operations (AMO) apprehended a group of 11 undocumented non-citizens near Van Horn, Texas. While the air unit was conducting patrols in the area the AMO Crew notified agents that he had pic.twitter.com/35m0KukMJm — Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin (@USBPChiefBBT) June 25, 2022

The aircrew located the migrant group and guided the ground-based agents to the location where the migrants hid in a rocky cave area. They located the migrants near the town of Van Horn, Texas, officials reported.

The aircrew spotted the migrants while on a border operations patrol and contacted ground-based agents. They guided the agents to the location where agents placed 11 migrants under arrest.

All 25 apprehended migrants were transported to the Sierra Blanca Border Patrol Station for processing.