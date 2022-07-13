EXCLUSIVE VIDEO — Rep. Mayra Flores: Biden Admin Encourages Illegal Immigration

The policies of President Joe Biden are encouraging people to risk their lives by trying to illegally enter the U.S., said recently elected Congresswoman Mayra Flores from South Texas.

“He is not saying it with words, but he is saying it with actions — with what he is doing,” said Congresswoman Flores in an exclusive interview. “He is telling the people to practically come, bring everyone, take the risk, and endanger your children.”

Flores recently granted Breitbart News an interview where she spoke about the current issues facing her district in South Texas, particularly the immigration crisis. According to Flores, mismanagement by the Biden Administration at the border has worsened while Democrat politicians dismiss the challenges at hand.

“It’s not fair, it’s not fair for the Democratic Party to take advantage, because they are taking advantage of the needs of the migrants,” she said.

Apprehensions at the border have jumped dramatically since the start of the Biden Administration, leading to almost daily record-breaking figures. Messaging by the administration, plus moves like ending Title 42 removals, have overwhelmed the detention and enforcement capabilities of the Department of Homeland Security.

“In truth, there are some very bad people crossing our border,” Flores said. “While our agents on the border are tied up with children and women, there are terrorists coming in.”

The congresswoman was referring to reports claiming that in May, 15 individuals apprehended were on a terrorist watch list while a total of 50 had been apprehended since October 2021.

“Things have changed. I believe that we need to secure our border and to help good people come here legally,” Flores said.