WATCH: Texas Police Apprehend 300 Migrants in Single Group

EAGLE PASS, Texas —Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol Troopers and Texas Army National Guard soldiers arrested nearly 300 migrants in a single group on Tuesday. Throughout the day, state authorities arrested more than 400 crossing the Rio Grande locally.

The video shows state authorities escorting migrants from the Rio Grande to a rally point where they are offered water before transport. According to a Texas DPS spokesperson, this was one of two large migrant groups apprehended Tuesday.

The group consisted of mostly single adult males and females although family units with small children were visible. Temperatures in the region have been consistently in excess of 100 degrees Fahrenheit. Several migrants are heard asking for water in the footage and others appear to be having trouble walking due to the heat.

The spokesperson told Breitbart Texas the large migrant groups were taken off private property and transported to the Eagle Pass Camino Real Port of Entry, where they would be turned over to Border Patrol. The spokesperson says Mexico will not accept the migrants directly from the Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol troopers as the migrants must first be processed by Border Patrol.

Breitbart Texas observed the migrants staging at the Eagle Pass Camino Real Port of Entry where they awaited transfer to the Border Patrol. Transporting the migrants from points of apprehension to a recognized port of entry along the border is the result of a recent executive order signed by Texas Governor Greg Abbott. The order is in response to calls from several Texas municipalities urging the Abbott to declare the border crisis an “invasion.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, the Border Patrol apprehended nearly 500 migrants in one single group earlier on Tuesday.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Prior to his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on Twitter @RandyClarkBBTX.