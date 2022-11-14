Leaked Mexican Army Report Unveils Cartel Drug Routes to Arizona, California

A recently leaked Mexican military report courtesy of hacktivists revealed the routes cartels use to reach Arizona and California.

The documents show land, rail, air, and sea routes used primarily by the Sinaloa Cartel to move large quantities of drugs. In October, hacktivists called Guacamaya managed to break into the servers of Mexico’s Army and steal a large trove of documents. Those data revealed key issues that Mexico’s government has tried to keep hidden from public view.

According to some of the documents first reported by Infobae, cartels in Sonora and Baja California use four federal and two state highways to run tractor-trailers loaded with hidden drug loads:

-Federal Highway 15, which runs from Hermosillo to Nogales, Sonora.

-Federal Highway 2, which runs from Agua Prieta, Sonora to Mexicali, Baja California.

-Federal Highway 8, which runs from Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point) to Sonoyta, Sonora.

-Federal Highway 7, which runs from Hermosillo to Agua Prieta, Sonora.

-State Highway 3, which runs from Miguel Aleman to Puerto Libertad, Sonora.

-State Highway 37, which runs from Puerto Penasco (Rocky Point) to San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora.

The documents revealed there are several military checkpoints along those routes. However, according to Sonoran journalist Jesus Alberto Ibarra, the checkpoints do little to stop any trafficking.

Los equipos de revisión de rayos X en Aduanas de Sonora, administradas por el Ejército, o no sirven, o no saben cómo usarlas, revelan estos partes de novedades en Nogales y Agua Prieta, el primero confirma la compra del equipo a la polémica empresa china Nuctech.#GuacamayaLeaks pic.twitter.com/aYhcPS5yw4 — Jesús Alberto Ibarra (@Morpheus_mx1) November 11, 2022

Another mode of transporting drugs is through train routes which connect throughout Sonora to border cities.

The third mode of transportation is a mix of commercial airlines and private planes using clandestine landing strips.

Most of the clandestine air routes start from Topolobampo, Sinaloa. From there, small planes take routes to Puerto Penasco or Delicias, Baja California.

The document also lists sea routes throughout the Gulf of California.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas and “L.P. Contreras” from Mexico City.