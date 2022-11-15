Report: Mexican Cartels Expand to Psychedelics to Meet U.S. Demand

As cartels continue to expand in power and influence in Mexico, a journalist is sounding the alarm about the use of psychedelics like mushrooms as a new product with the potential to be a billion-dollar business.

In a new TV report, Oscar Balderas from MVS news claimed that as mushrooms, peyote, and other psychedelics begin to be legalized in some U.S. states, their demand will grow and entice cartels to engage in the market.

Balderas said that while still illegal, the use of mushrooms is booming in Mexico, primarily through online sales and home deliveries.

“The most common presentation is a small vial with a dropper,” Balderas said, claiming that the potential international market is in the billions.

The journalists said that 10 years ago, mushrooms naturally grew in central and southern Mexico. However, in recent years, indigenous communities have seen the arrival of cartels looking to harvest mushrooms, peyote, and similar plants.

Balderas claimed that the two dominant cartels, Cartel Jalisco New Generation and the Sinaloa Cartel, are even killing mushroom farmers and environmental activists.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “E.F. Robles” from Jalisco.