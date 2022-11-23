Mexican Cops Find Dog Chewing on Human Arm

Authorities in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca are investigating why a street dog was found chewing on a severed human arm in recent days. The case bears similarities to another in Zacatecas where a dog was filmed carrying a severed human head in its mouth.

Last week, authorities in Oaxaca city responded to a 911 call about a dog chewing a human extremity. When police responded to the scene, they found a black dog with a human arm in its mouth. Authorities have not been able to match the missing arm to a victim.

According to Infobae, the current police theory suggests the dog found the arm on the banks of the Atoyac River, a burgeoning clandestine grave site.

The case comes weeks after a similar incident took place in the central state of Zacatecas, where locals recorded a street dog carrying a severed human head. The dog in Zacatecas found the head at a crime scene where cartel gunmen left body parts next to a posterboard threatening their rivals.

In another similar case, a dog chewing a human extremity led to the discovery of a mass grave in the state of Guanajuato and was linked to turf wars being fought by cells of Cartel Jalisco New Generation against rivals.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by “C.P. Mireles” from Tamaulipas and “L. P. Contreras” from Mexico City.