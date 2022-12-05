Mexican Authorities Seize 32K Fentanyl Pills from Sinaloa Cartel

Mexican authorities carried out raids in the coastal state of Sinaloa, one of the country’s main drug-producing and drug-trafficking areas. They seized more than 32,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs, weapons, and lab equipment last week.

The largest raid took place late last week in Portezuelo, just north of Culiacan, Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office (FGR) revealed. Agents serving a search warrant came across a makeshift laboratory where they seized 32,650 pills and 215 pounds of powdered fentanyl. They also found more than 60 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,000 liters of precursor chemicals to manufacture synthetic drugs. Authorities found centrifugal machines and other lab equipment used for cooking the wares.

The raid was part of operations carried out by the FGR with the help of the Mexican Army and state police, Sinaloa Public Security Secretary Cristobal Castaneda told news outlets.

In one operation, state police stopped a suspicious vehicle which was an armored Jeep Cherokee. Inside, authorities found two rifles with one sporting a grenade launcher attachment. Authorities found other weapons, Castaneda told Infobae.

Sinaloa is the main area of operation for cells of the eponymous cartel. Over the weekend, FGR made another seizure in the state of Sonora, which is also a territory for the Sinaloa Cartel. Authorities in the town of General Plutarco Elias Calles seized a vehicle-mounted machine gun and a Barret rifle, plus ammunition.

