The Mexican Supreme Court is debating on restricting the public’s access to Mexico City’s sex-offender registry. Some justices argue the registry violates the human rights of the listed individuals.

This week, members of Mexico’s Supreme Court argued on the issue with eight justices siding in favor of restricting access. The justices claim the registry violates the rights of sentenced individuals, generates a stigma, and impairs their reinsertion into society, Mexico’s El Universal reported.

The registry includes individuals convicted of femicide, rape, sexual abuse, sexual harassment, child abuse, sex trafficking, and sexual tourism. Mexico’s Human Rights Commission first brought the matter to court claiming that the public registry violated the rights of the individuals on that list.

During this week’s hearing, Supreme Court Chief Justice Norma Lucia Pina Hernandez said that while the registry is a great tool for the government in investigating sexual crimes and identifying offenders, making it public forever brands the convicts as sexual offenders in society, thus creating a double sentence, El Universal reported.

Minister Arturo Zaldivar opposed the view claiming that public access to the registry was constitutional and valid. He added that the list was a security measure because it helps the citizenry avoid becoming future victims. The court is expected to vote on the measure on February 20.

