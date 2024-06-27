GRAPHIC, EXCLUSIVE: Cartel Gunmen in Mexico Torture Men Who Sexually Assaulted Elderly Woman

A group of Cartel gunmen kidnapped and tortured two men who had recorded themselves sexually assaulting an elderly woman in a local market.

The incident took place this week in the city of Sahuayo, Michoacan, when two men recorded themselves fondling and assaulting an elderly woman who was sweeping the aisles at a local market. The men took turns assaulting the woman and can be heard laughing in the video. Breitbart Texas does not identify victims of sexual assault.

The men shared the video on social media sparking outrage locally in Mexico. Almost immediately, a group of gunmen from Cartel Jalisco New Generation who have a presence in Sahuayo tracked down the men and abducted them. The gunmen took the two men to a rural area where they pulled down their pants and recorded themselves beating them with a large wooden paddle.

A cartel gunman who recorded the video asked the men if they were going to continue trying to be funny and fondling innocent women while another gunman paddled them. Then they ordered the men to ask for forgiveness and paddled them once more. After the torture, the cartel gunmen released the two men.

Authorities in Michoacan claimed to have no knowledge of the incident and that no reports had been filed by the woman or the two men.

As Breitbart Texas has reported, CJNG is one of Mexico’s most violent criminal organizations and has been linked to numerous terrorist acts including the killing of innocent victims, the widespread use of explosives, and an ongoing turf war with rival organizations for control of drug production and trafficking routes into Mexico.

