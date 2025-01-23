Mike Lee: America First Act Bans Illegal Immigrants Welfare, Other Benefits

WASHINGTON, DC — During a meeting on Wednesday of the Senate Committee on the Budget, Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) told Office of Management and Budget Director Nominee Russell T. Vought that his America First Act would ban illegal immigrants from receiving welfare and other benefits.

Senator Lee introduced the America First Act in December 2024. The legislation is designed to prevent “illegal immigrants paroled into the United States from accessing billions of dollars in welfare and other benefits intended for American families.” Texas Representative Chip Roy and Chairman Jodey Arrington introduced a companion bill in the House.

“For years, Americans have been told that illegal immigrants are barred from receiving federal benefits to distract from Washington’s complete failure to secure our borders,” said Senator Lee at the time. “This is a lie. Millions of illegal immigrants “paroled” into the United States, many for fraudulent asylum claims, have gained the ability to access welfare and aid programs originally designed to help American families, not attract and support massive populations of foreign citizens. The America First Act pulls the plug on this criminal redistribution scheme forced upon the American people by Joe Biden and generations of dishonest politicians.”

During Wednesday’s confirmation hearing, Senator Lee told Vought, “My America First Act bans illegal immigrants from receiving welfare and other benefits meant for American citizens.”

Vought responded, “That’s exactly the type of reforms the President ran on.”

In December, Rep. Roy said, “Millions of illegal aliens are exploiting U.S. welfare and aid programs that are meant to help struggling Americans. This is inexcusable. Continuing to hand out welfare to illegals only acts as a magnet for them to keep flooding our communities. That’s why we introduced the America First Act to end illegal aliens’ ability to profit off of American taxpayer dollars once and for all.”

House Budget Committee Chair Arrington added, “Today, I am proud to join Chip Roy and Mike Lee in introducing the America First Act, which would cut off federal benefits for illegals and save over $177 billion. As long as we provide taxpayer funded social services to illegal immigrants, there is no physical barrier or number of border patrol agents that will stop them.”