Cartel Gunmen Abduct Mexican Police Officer, Entire Family Just South of Texas Border

Authorities in Mexico are looking into the abduction of a Tamaulipas State Police officer and nine members of his family in the border city of Nuevo Laredo. For reasons yet unknown, the gunmen released the officer and the family unharmed. It remains unclear if the abduction was done as a message to government officials or for other reasons.

The incident first came to light over the weekend, when relatives reported the disappearance of Juan Jose “El Coaza” Coaz0zon Beltran and eight members of his family, including his wife, his sons, daughters-in-law, and granddaughters near Nuevo Laredo.

Coazozon is listed as an officer with the Tamaulipas State Guard, assigned to the city of Camargo, Chihuahua. On his days off, he traveled to his family home in Nuevo Laredo and reportedly failed to return to work.

The kidnapping sparked concern within Tamaulipas law enforcement circles since Nuevo Laredo is a city controlled by the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas, a group classified by the U.S. government as a foreign terrorist organization.

As Breitbart Texas previously reported, the CDN-Los Zetas cartel has been linked to hundreds of abductions in their region, as well as the discovery of numerous mass graves and clandestine killing fields. The abduction comes just days after a group of gunmen shot into a packed restaurant in Ciudad Victoria in the targeted attack of a Tamaulipas State Guard Commander. Several victims and bystanders sustained injuries during the attack.

By Monday morning, the Tamaulipas government issued a statement confirming that the missing officer and his family had been found safe and uninjured. State officials have not revealed additional details about the circumstances surrounding the abduction.

Editor’s Note: Breitbart News Foundation traveled to Mexico City and the states of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas, including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and their original Spanish. This article was written by “Francisco Morales and “J.C. Sanchez” from Tamaulipas.