Another Previously Deported Child Sex Offender Arrested in LA ICE Raid

A multi-agency task force assisted Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents with the arrest of a Guatemalan criminal alien during a targeted enforcement operation in Los Angeles. The criminal alien was deported from the United States after being sentenced to 36 months in prison for sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, officials stated.

U.S. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks announced the arrest in Los Angeles of Guatemalan national Roberto Mateo. The Guatemalan man is illegally present in the United States after being deported from the U.S. in 2017. It is not clear when or where he reentered the U.S. but the federal task force located him in the sanctuary city of Los Angeles.

In a social media post, Chief Banks wrote, “He returned and thought he could hide in a ‘sanctuary city.’ We are here to send a clear message to criminals: We don’t care where you hide- We will locate, arrest, and remove you.”

Records indicate Mateo was found guilty in the United States in 2014 of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14, Banks reported. The court sentenced him to 36 months in prison. An immigration judge ordered his removal and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers deported him upon the completion of his sentence in 2017.

Despite the actions of anti-ICE protesters in Los Angeles, ERO officers also arrested Mab Khleb, a Cambodian national with a criminal history of lewd acts with a child, battery, and multiple drug offenses, ERO officials reported.

During the past few days, ERO officers also arrested a Salvadoran illegal aliens with convictions for assault with a deadly weapon, a previously deported Mexican national with a conviction for battery with serious bodily injury, a Honduran national with two felony theft convictions.