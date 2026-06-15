36 Illegal Alien Commercial Truck Drivers Busted in Yuma Border Patrol Sector in 5 Days

During a five-day targeted enforcement operation, Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents arrested 52 illegal aliens during immigration stops on major Arizona highways. Of those, 36 were found to be operating commercial vehicles with licenses issued by states with sanctuary policies.

Yuma Sector agents carried out a five-day enforcement operation in mid-May, according to a social media post by sector officials. A spokesman for the U.S. Department of Transportation praised the efforts of the Yuma Sector agents this week in a message to Breitbart Texas, saying, “This is another reminder of how the Biden-Buttigieg administration failed American truckers and made our roads less safe for families.”

Officials reported that the illegal alien truck drivers were nationals of El Salvador, India, Mexico, Turkey, and Russia. Many of the individuals were working under expired work authorizations that were issued during the Biden administration. These are no longer valid, officials stated.

“USDOT is proud to support Border Patrol operations to take these dangerous foreign drivers off of our roads.” the spokesperson told Breitbart. “We need our state and local law enforcement partners to work with DHS and neutralize this threat before more innocent people die.”

This week, Yuma Sector officials announced the arrest of another Indian national, Magandeep Singh. After making contact with Singh during a traffic stop and immigration inspection, the Blythe Station agents uncovered that the illegal alien from India has an international alert and is wanted for homicide. The agents confirmed the arrest notice and processed the man for deportation.

After processing, the agents turned Singh over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) officers. The ERO officers will coordinate with international law enforcement officials to facilitate the transfer.