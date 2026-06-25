Louisiana Sheriff Resigns After Drunken Beating of Podcaster Who Criticized Him

A longtime Louisiana sheriff abruptly resigned Wednesday after pleading guilty to a drunken steakhouse assault that left a local podcaster hospitalized. The sheriff admitted he choked, beat, and threatened to kill the often-critical podcaster during a late‑May attack captured on surveillance video and detailed by multiple eyewitnesses.

St. Tammy Parish Sheriff Randall Smith, 61, resigned is post on Wednesday. The resignation followed the sheriff’s guilty plea to 2nd Degree Battery and Disturbing the Peace by Public Intoxication. The charges against the nearly 10-year elected officials stemmed from an assault on a long-time critical podcaster, Robert Couvillion, the Louisiana Radio Network reported.

District Attorney Collin Sims told the radio network that Smith’s resignation was part of the plea deal worked out with the sheriff. The sheriff will be on probation for just over a year.

“We were able to secure his immediate resignation, so that the men and women of St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, which is 800+ employees and deputies, can move on and go about doing the business of protecting the public,” the DA noted.

WWL Radio reported that the victim, Robert Couvillion, was celebrating his birthday with his wife at a local steakhouse when he was attacked and severely beaten by Smith. “We’re sitting there, we weren’t there ten minutes, and all of the sudden, somebody came up from behind and started choking me,” Couvillion told the news outlet. He said he believed the attack resulted from his long-time criticism of the sheriff on a podcast he produces.

Smith’s bar tab reportedly included a bill for 18 drinks.

Following his resignation, Sheriff Smith released the following statement:

I would like to begin by publicly expressing a heartfelt apology to the citizens of St. Tammany Parish; the dedicated men and women of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office; the owners, staff and patrons of Young’s Steakhouse; and anyone else affected by this incident. To my family, and especially my wife, Adele, I apologize for the stress and burden caused to them by this situation. As an elected public official and as a lifelong public servant, I fully understand and accept the fact that with this position comes not only great responsibility but also heightened public scrutiny. I understand and respect that the actions I take as Sheriff are open to examination, question and criticism. I accepted this fact when I put on the badge, and I know that it is one of the unfortunate aspects of public service. All law enforcement officers know and accept this, as they also know and accept the daily threat to their personal safety. It comes with the job. Another unfortunate aspect of public service is the effect such public scrutiny and criticism can have on one’s family. This too, is accepted and endured by the family…to an extent. For the past ten years I have ignored hundreds of personal attacks directed at me by an individual who hides behind a computer screen. His actions were direct and intentional. As Sheriff, I have ignored the attacks, threats and lies directed at me. As a husband and father, the continued and worsening public harassment of my wife, the false statements against her and the body shaming of her are not only despicable, but unacceptable. Seeing the frustration and pain caused to your wife and family is something much harder to ignore. In closing, I would like to thank our friends, family and the many citizens of St. Tammany Parish who have reached out with prayers, encouragement and support during this difficult time. Your kindness and compassion means more to my family than words can adequately express. To the men and women of the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, keep your heads up and continue to perform the excellent work you always do. As I continue through this, I want to make a few things very clear. Actions have consequences. I will fully address my actions through the legal process. While doing so, I remain committed serving the citizens of St. Tammany Parish as your elected Sheriff.

Witnesses told investigators the sheriff punched and kicked the podcaster after throwing him to the ground. He kicked the local social media personality in the head and body with his boots. Couvillion said Smith screamed, “I’m going to kill you, you motherfucker. You’re a dead motherfucker.” according to a report by The Guardian.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a concussion and two displaced front teeth.

In his social media posts and podcasts, Couvillion called the sheriff corrupt and incompetent.

Despite the relatively light probation sentence for the violent assault, DA Sims stated, “We didn’t want to have special treatment of the sheriff. We treat him like we treat every other citizen that commits an act like that.”

Couvillion responded to the sentence and resignation, saying he was grateful “that justice was not swept under the rug simply because of who was involved.”

St. Tammy Parish is located near New Orleans.