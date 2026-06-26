VIDEO: Car Plows Through Crowd in Mexico After World Cup Victory Celebration

A motorist in Los Cabos plowed through a crowd of revelers that had blocked the streets and were shaking his vehicle on Wednesday night following Mexico’s victory over the Czech Republic.

The incident took place in the tourist area of Los Cabos when a motorist with his family was trying to get through the crowd. Dozens of people surrounded the vehicle and began throwing drinks and other items at the automobile. The situation escalated when the crowd surrounded the vehicle and began violently shaking it.

Videos of the incident captured the moment when the motorist accelerated his vehicle and plowed through the crowd. Soon after, the driver apparently lost control and crashed his vehicle.

Local news outlets reported that the crowd surrounded the vehicle and dragged the driver out, and beat him, leaving him on the ground until authorities arrived. Medical personnel rushed 17 people who were struck by the vehicle to various local hospitals

The Baja California local police department revealed that they detained the driver and had turned him over to state investigators for possible charges in connection with the case.

The celebration in Los Cabos mirrored several others across Mexico, as thousands took to the streets to celebrate their country’s win in the World Cup.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.