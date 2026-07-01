The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) is reporting publicly that Ukraine is helping Mexican drug cartels move into the European market through its poorly guarded borders. The move is aimed at helping drug cartels move into new markets in response to increased enforcement and operations in Latin America by the U.S. government.

The information was published this week by the SVR through its press office. In their short statement, Russian officials did not specify which Mexican cartels were connected, nor did they provide specific details of their activities. The Russian officials claim that the move is a revenue source for Ukraine and also allows them to recruit foreign mercenaries. Mexican cartels are not only looking for new distribution routes, but also the European black market for military weapons.

“The corrupt Zelenskyy regime is seeking additional revenue, especially given the inability of Western sponsors to meet its insatiable demands,” the SVR revealed. “Kyiv also values ​​the assistance of Latin American drug cartels in recruiting new mercenaries for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.”

The cartels can move their products into Europe through Odesa ports via Poland, Moldova, and Romania, the statement revealed. One of the main issues that benefits cartels is the poor border enforcement in Ukraine and the surrounding regions due to the ongoing armed conflict.

The report by the Russian intelligence service comes just days after U.S. President Donald J. Trump announced successes in maritime operations targeting cartel boats, but also claimed that drug cartels had taken over Mexico, claiming that its President, Claudia Sheinbaum, was too afraid to do anything about it, Breitbart Texas reported.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.