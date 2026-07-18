WATCH: Catastrophic Flooding Returned to Texas Hill Country, Leaving at Least Two Dead

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Just two weeks after the one-year anniversary of the devastating flooding that occurred on July 4, 2025, which claimed 139 lives in and around Kerrville, catastrophic flooding has returned. So far, authorities say two people died from flooding in the region, including one man whose mobile home was swept away in the flood waters.

Breitbart Texas toured the area on Thursday and witnessed the flooded Guadalupe River as it flowed through Kerrville, Texas. The primary Highway 16 bridge spanning the Guadalupe River in downtown Kerrville was closed by authorities after a large “Floatmaster” barge struck and lodged against the bridge after floating downstream in the floodwaters.

Breitbart Texas spoke to one business owner, Kevin Grona of Audio Video Solutions, who says his business is likely a total loss after a wave of water slammed into the building housing his electronics business. Grona says the flood is likely worse than last year’s deadly flood as far as the impact on downtown Kerrville but is thankful this flood has not resulted in the same loss of life. The building housing Grona’s business appeared to sustain structural damage from the wave of water surging down a tributary creek of the Guadalupe River.

Texas law enforcement and rescue personnel from as far as El Paso, Texas, have arrived in the city and are assisting area residents in evacuating from low-lying areas on Thursday. Authorities say thus far the only fatality is a 65-year-old man who perished when his mobile home was swept away by the flood waters.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, creeks and rivers in Kerr County and other parts of the Texas Hill Country are expected to receive up to 30 inches of rain before the end of the coming weekend. On Wednesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents in the Kerrville area to avoid flood-prone areas as a slow-moving series of rainstorms moves through the picturesque Texas Hill Country.

Abbott warned residents about the imminent danger of the flood event unfolding in a Wednesday press briefing saying, “Let me be clear about something, today and tomorrow, we face what has been categorized as life threatening catastrophic floods. I want to give you a comparison: the Fourth of July floods last year had rainfall of 20.29 inches; the expected rainfall during this rainstorm is expected to be more than 30 inches. More rain than what occurred during the flood last year.”

The City of Kerrville has issued a shelter-in-place notice to all residents, urging them to stay away from flood-prone areas as the Guadalupe River continues to rise. According to the National Weather Service, the river has risen 22 feet in less than one hour and continues to rise as floodwaters move through the region.

Representative Chip Roy (R-TX), a prominent fixture in Kerr County during last year’s deadly Fourth of July flooding event, issued an ominous warning on social media on Thursday morning that read, “Very serious situation unfolding across the Texas Hill Country. Flash Flood Emergencies have been issued in multiple areas, water rescues and evacuation are underway, and rivers and creeks are rising rapidly. If you are in the affected areas, heed all local alerts immediately, stay off the roads and move to higher ground if instructed. Don’t underestimate the danger: conditions can change in minutes.”

According to Kerr County authorities, evacuations are currently underway throughout the lower-lying areas along the Guadalupe River within the county, including Goat Creek, Arcadia Loop, and other neighborhoods near the floodplain. Thus far, no loss of life has been reported.

Breitbart Texas visited the quiet hill country town as the one-year anniversary of last year’s deadly flood, when the incident still weighs heavily on the minds of residents and rescuers who witnessed the catastrophic event. The Fourth of July holiday was kicked off with a somber memorial event honoring the more than 100 victims of the floods.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, in addition to the loss of life, hundreds of homes and recreational vehicles were destroyed during last year’s flooding event.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.