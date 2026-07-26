EXCLUSIVE: 260 Criminal Aliens Arrested in Houston in 1st Half of July

HOUSTON, Texas — Amidst the turmoil surrounding the shooting of a Mexican national in Houston earlier this month, officers of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) branch continue to arrest and remove criminal aliens from the streets of the Bayou City. From July 1-15, ERO officers arrested nearly 260 criminal aliens. The arrests include illegal aliens with convictions for sex offenses, child sex offenses, aggravated assaults, burglary, robbery, theft, drug trafficking, kidnapping, sex trafficking, and other crimes that put the public in danger.

ICE officials revealed to Breitbart Texas that Houston ERO officers arrested 259 criminal aliens in the Houston Metropolitan Area during the first two weeks of July. Those arrested included dangerous gang members, including members of MS-13, Surenos-13, Tango Blast, Paisas, Southwest Cholos, Brown Pride Locos, Mara-18, and the Tiny Boys. Officials noted the 259 criminal aliens entered the U.S. illegally a total of 535 times (as a group). They had a combined total of 642 arrests. These included more than 400 offenses that “either harmed Americans/residents or endangered public safety.”

ICE officials told Breitbart that the 642 criminal convictions included charges of:

11 total sex offenses

4 child sex offenses

70 aggravated assault, assault, or battery convictions

77 burglary, robbery, or theft convictions

11 drug trafficking convictions

1 kidnapping conviction

3 sex trafficking convictions

10 hit-and-run convictions

20 convictions for weapons-related offenses

56 convictions for resisting arrest, fleeing from law enforcement, escape, or obstructing law enforcement

5 making terroristic threats convictions

130 DWI convictions including 6 hit-and-run DWIs 3 aliens convicted of 4 DWIs 7 aliens convicted of 3 DWIs 12 aliens convicted of 2 DWIs

10 trespassing convictions

11 alien smuggling convictions

13 domestic violence convictions

19 forgery, fraud convictions

41 possession of a controlled substance convictions

ICE officials said a sample of the significant public safety threats arrested by ICE Houston during the first half of July were:

Cesar Arain Villalobos Villagomez, a 37-year-old criminal illegal alien and foreign fugitive, who is wanted in his home country of Mexico for aggravated kidnapping.

Neri Farid Calix Ardon, a 31-year-old previously deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras, who has been convicted of sexual assault of a child and illegal reentry.

Kevin Salvador Madrid Ochoa, a 27-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras, who has been convicted of online solicitation of a minor.

Denis Roberto Hernandez Castaneda, a 37-year-old previously deported criminal illegal alien from Honduras, who has been convicted of statutory rape, inflicting corporal injury to his wife, possession of a controlled substance, minor in possession of alcohol, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and was recently arrested for providing false ID to law enforcement and criminal trespass.

Raymundo Toledo Flores, a 47-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who has illegally entered the U.S. 9 times and been convicted five times for theft, at least four times for DWI, three times for illegal entry, and once each for assault causing bodily injury, hit-and-run, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping/failure to appear, illegal reentry, criminal mischief, and evading arrest.

Kiet Anh Nguyen, a 53-year-old criminal illegal alien from Vietnam, who has been convicted three times for burglary of a vehicle, twice each for burglary of a building and providing false ID to law enforcement, eight times for theft related offenses, six times for driving without a license, and once each for evading arrest, receiving a stolen check, possession of a prohibited weapon, drug possession and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Miguel Galicia, a 46-year-old twice-deported criminal illegal alien from Guatemala, who has been convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14, assault with a deadly weapon, inflicting corporal injury to a spouse, and illegal reentry.

Despite the sharp public scrutiny following recent high-profile events in Houston, these operations underscore ERO’s stated mission: removing violent, repeat offenders from local communities. By taking hundreds of high-risk individuals and gang members off the streets in just two weeks, federal agents emphasize that targeted enforcement remains a critical front line in safeguarding public safety across the Houston metro area.