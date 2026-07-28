EXCLUSIVE: Biden-Released Mexican Homicide Fugitive Deported by ICE to Mexico, 2nd Murder Fugitive Also

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers deported a pair of fugitive illegal aliens from Mexico who are wanted in separate homicide incidents. One of the Mexican illegal aliens was released into the U.S. by the Biden administration despite an active homicide warrant from Mexico.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Houston Branch officers deported Agustin Morales-Renteria and Juan Becerra Ruiz, both 24-year-old criminal illegal aliens, to their home country of Mexico on July 21, according to information provided to Breitbart Texas. Both men are wanted in separate states in Mexico on charges of aggravated homicide and intentional homicide.

Morales-Renteria entered the United States illegally during the COVID pandemic on September 21, 2021. He was immediately expelled under Title 42 provisions put in place during the first Trump administration. The Mexican state of Michoacán issued a warrant for Morales-Renteria on October 19, 2021. Four days earlier, Morales-Renteria reentered the U.S. in an apparent attempt to avoid prosecution.

During the final days of the Biden administration, on December 4, 2024, ICE encountered the Mexican fugitive in the Jackson County, Missouri, jail, where he was arrested for tampering with a motor vehicle and felony possession of a controlled substance. Biden-era policies kept ICE from removing the known homicide fugitive.

Morales-Renteria was later convicted and sentenced to prison for being an illegal alien in possession of a firearm. Following his 18-month prison sentence, a federal immigration judge ordered his removal and ICE took him into custody on May 21, 2026. ERO officers removed him to Mexico on July 21 through the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge in Laredo, Texas. Mexican authorities took custody of the murder suspect at that time.

That same day, ERO officers also removed another Mexican murder fugitive, Juan Becerra Ruiz, to Mexico. ICE officials said Becerra Ruiz entered the U.S. illegally at an unknown time and location. A homicide warrant was issued out of Querétaro, Mexico, for his arrest on October 21, 2022, for intentional homicide. In May, U.S. Border Patrol officials received information about the warrant and his possible location in the Houston area. Border Patrol agents encountered Becerra Ruiz on June 4 during a traffic stop in the Houston suburb of Spring. An immigration judge ordered his removal on June 30, ICE officials stated.

ERO officers transported Becerra Ruiz to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo on July 21 and turned him over to Mexican law enforcement authorities.

Houston ERO officers continue to arrest criminal aliens in the local area and remove them from the United States. During the first half of July, ERO officers arrested nearly 260 criminal aliens, Breitbart Texas reported.

Those arrested included dangerous gang members, including members of MS-13, Surenos-13, Tango Blast, Paisas, Southwest Cholos, Brown Pride Locos, Mara-18, and the Tiny Boys. Officials noted the 259 criminal aliens entered the U.S. illegally a total of 535 times (as a group). They had a combined total of 642 arrests. These included more than 400 offenses that “either harmed Americans/residents or endangered public safety.”

“Under my watch, Southeast Texas will never become a safe haven for dangerous criminal illegal alien foreign fugitives like these two, regardless of the misinformation and lies being spread over the past couple of weeks by open borders and anti-immigration enforcement groups trying to demonize our officers and undermine our mission,” said ERO Houston acting Field Office Director Gabriel Martinez. “In conjunction with our partners, our officers continue to drown out the noise and give everything they have to enforce our nation’s immigration laws without prejudice, while prioritizing enforcement actions that enhance public safety, national security, and border security.”

Regarding the two deported homicide fugitives, Martinez added, “As a result of their [ERO officers] efforts, these two fugitives will now face justice for their alleged crimes, providing closure to the friends and families of their alleged victims.”