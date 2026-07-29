Mexican Officials Turn Over Wanted Texas Fugitive Charged with Murder

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Jason Timothy Gonzalez of San Antonio was returned to Texas to face murder charges after being on the run for nearly a year. On Sunday, Mexican law enforcement agents with the Agencia de Investigacion Criminal (AIC) in Piedras Negras, Coahuila, handed the 20-year-old to members of the Eagle Pass Police Department’s U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

The return of Gonzalez took place at the mid-point of the Eagle Pass International Bridge and involved the U.S. Marshals Service, Texas Department of Public Safety, and United States Customs and Border Protection officers. According to a social media post by the Eagle Pass Police Department, Gonzalez was booked into the Tom Bowles Detention Center in Eagle Pass and will await transport to San Antonio’s Bexar County Adult Detention Center.

In a Sunday Facebook post, a spokesperson for the Eagle Pass Police Department praised the level of international cooperation resulting in the capture of Gonzalez and his return to Texas, saying, “The Eagle Pass Police Department commends the outstanding partnership and continued cooperation between local, state, federal, and international law enforcement agencies. This collaborative effort demonstrates a shared commitment to locating and apprehending violent fugitives and ensuring they are brought to justice while enhancing the safety and security of our communities.”

Gonzalez was wanted on an active warrant issued by Bexar County officials for a charge of First-Degree Murder, Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Assault, Resisting Arrest, Evading Arrest, Failure to Identify, and Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon in connection to a murder committed one year earlier.

Details of Gonzalez’s first arrest in connection to the murder by San Antonio authorities were described in a report by KSAT News in July 2025. The arrest occurred more than a month after the shooting death of 37-year-old Fnu Bahishta at an apartment complex on the Northwest side of San Antonio. According to an arrest affidavit, Gonzalez was involved in a verbal argument and later a physical fight with his brother inside an apartment at the complex.

According to the affidavit, a witness to the incident told authorities she was in a different room at the apartment when she overheard a male person say, “If he had to shoot his brother, everyone inside of the apartment was going to be shot.” As the altercation intensified, Gonzalez is alleged to have pulled a handgun and fired a shot toward his brother.

Authorities say the bullet intended for his brother missed its target, exited through the apartment door, crossed a hallway, entered a neighboring apartment, and struck Bahishta, an innocent victim, in the abdomen. Bahishta was taken to a local hospital where she died from the gunshot wound.

Witnesses identified Gonzalez as the shooter, resulting in his arrest on July 26, 2025, exactly one year to the day from when he would be returned from Mexico to the United States to face trial.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.