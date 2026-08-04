EXCLUSIVE: $1.1 Million in Cocaine Seized at Texas Port of Entry

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) 0fficer assigned to the Laredo, Texas, Port of Entry seized more than $1.1 million worth of cocaine during two failed smuggling attempts last week. The seizures at two Laredo Office of Field Operations (OFO) facilities late last month were part of ongoing efforts by CBP officers to stop the flow of illicit drugs from violent Mexican Cartels into the U.S. interior.

“These significant seizures underscore the dedication and vigilance of our CBP officers in preventing dangerous narcotics from entering our country,” said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “Through the use of advanced technology, canine teams, and the commitment of our personnel, we continue to disrupt the flow of illegal drugs and protect our communities from harm.”

CBP OFO officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge on July 20 observed a 2017 Kenworth tractor hauling an alleged shipment of bell peppers from Mexico into the United States. Officers referred the driver, a 31-year-old Mexican male, to a secondary inspection.

The secondary inspection by K-9 teams and officers utilizing non-intrusive examination equipment uncovered anomalies in the trailer’s cargo area. A physical search of the trailer led to thee discovery of 16 packages of suspected drugs. Officers seized 37.96 pounds of alleged cocaine.

Two days later, OFO officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo stopped a 37-year-old Mexican citizen attempting to enter the U.S. from Mexico. The officers referred the female Mexican national to a secondary inspection station where a search uncovered 22 packages of cocaine, officials told Breitbart Texas. The packages allegedly contained 50.37 pounds of cocaine inside the 2018 Kia Sportage.

CBP officials told Breitbart News the combined street value of the two drug seizures came to $1,175,967.

Officials seized the drugs and both vehicles. The two drivers, both Mexican citizens, were arrested and turned over to ICE Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigations.