Texas Toddler Found Dead Shortly After Statewide Amber Alert Issued

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — In a tragic turn of events, a two-year-old San Antonio girl reported missing on Sunday night was found unresponsive just after 12:00 a.m. Monday. Despite lifesaving efforts by law enforcement officers, the child was declared deceased shortly thereafter.

After being reported missing at approximately 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, authorities issued a statewide Amber Alert for the missing girl identified as Aryana Trevino-Martinez. The toddler was last seen wearing a black top and leopard print pants. According to police, relatives said their child wandered away from a home on the 4700 block of Allegheny Road on the city’s Northwest Side.

Residents and law enforcement officers began an immediate search of the area and, according to authorities, the child was found unresponsive in a creek in an overgrown brushy area approximately 500 yards from the home. Authorities began lifesaving attempts to resuscitate Aryana but were unable to revive her.

According to the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s website, Aryana was pronounced deceased just minutes after being found. Police have not released any additional details regarding the child’s death.

According to a report by News4SA, investigators say surveillance videos in the neighborhood showed Aryana walking away from the home in an alleyway. Investigators say the two-year-old child was unaccompanied at the time. News4SA reported that investigators said that although the water is mostly shallow, some areas are deeper but they did not specify a cause of death.

Authorities ask that residents in the area check for any additional security camera video footage that may help piece together what happened to the little girl. After she was discovered, authorities discontinued the Amber alert at approximately 3:00 a.m.

The San Antonio Police Department provided a brief update to an earlier missing child report on the agency’s Facebook page that offered few details. The post, in part, read, “The 2-year-old child was located. The child was found unresponsive in a brushy area near the location where she was first reported missing. Thank you to everyone who searched for Aryana.”

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.