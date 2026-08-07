Texas Cop Arrested for Triple Murder, Kidnapping in Mexico

Mexican authorities arrested a Texas police officer accused of shooting four people, killing three of them and kidnapping his son before trying to cross the border back into the United States.

The incident took place this week in the Mexican border city of Piedras Negras, Coahuila, where 35-year-old Chad Eberle is accused of having shot four people in an apparent domestic dispute and then kidnapping his young child. Three of the victims, two females and one man, died at the scene, while the fourth victim was rushed to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, information provided to Breitbart Texas by Coahuila law enforcement sources revealed.

After the shooting, authorities began a citywide manhunt where they located Eberle driving a Chevrolet Silverado north towards one of the ports of entry that leads to Eagle Pass, Texas. Coahuila state police forces arrested Eberle at the entrance to the port of entry and rescued the young child.

On Tuesday, a Coahuila state judge formally charged Eberle with two counts of femicide and one count of homicide and ordered he be held without bond pending future hearings. In Mexico, femicide is a specific charge used for murders where the victims are targeted specifically for their gender.

Coahuila law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart Texas that Eberle is a police officer in Santa Ana, Texas. The current motive for the mass shooting points to a domestic dispute over the custody of the child who is believed to be Eberle’s and also the child of one of the murdered women.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.