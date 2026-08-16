EXCLUSIVE: U.S.-Mexico Team Up to Seize Seven Tons of Cocaine in Pacific Operations

HOUSTON, Texas — Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents teamed up with the Mexican Navy to seize nearly seven tons of cocaine during operations in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Chiapas, Mexico. Officials estimate the street value of the drugs to be more than $120 million (USD).

“In just the past month, by working alongside our international partners through this HSTF initiative, we’ve prevented more than 6 tons of deadly narcotics from being smuggled into the U.S. or Mexico and deprived the drug cartels of bringing in more than $120 million in criminal proceeds,” said HSI Houston Special Agent in Charge Lucia Cabral-DeArmas. “That success is a direct result of our shared commitment to safeguard communities in both countries from being flooded with these deadly substances.”

Interdictions took place off the coast of Chiapas on July 16, 25, and 31, according to information provided to Breitbart News on Friday. The three separate interdictions landed 2,840, 1,800, and 1,440 kilograms, respectively. The combined actions of HSI agents and the Mexican Navy led to the arrest of ten, three, and six drug traffickers in the three interdictions.

The operations took place under a Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) initiative that targets foreign terrorist organizations and drug cartels engaging in the multi-ton shipments of illicit drugs into the U.S. and other nations, ICE officials told Breitbart Texas.

“HSI will continue to work closely with our domestic and international partners to identify and disrupt illicit smuggling routes and dismantle the drug trafficking organizations and other transnational criminal organizations involved in these sophisticated drug trafficking networks,” Cabral-DeArmas stated.

In total, the three drug interdictions led to the seizure of 6,080 kilos of cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately $120 million, officials reported. In year-to-date operations, the HSTF initiatives led to the seizure of at least 118,350 kilos of cocaine, $3 million in U.S. currency, 47 firearms, 51 vessels, 6 vehicles, thousands of gallons of fuel, and a Cirrus SR-22 aircraft.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Mullin, if you attempt to smuggle drugs into America, you will face the consequences,” HSI officials stated. “President Trump designated key drug cartels and transnational criminal groups, such as the Cártel de Sinaloa, CJNG, MS-13, and Tren de Aragua, as foreign terrorist groups that seek to undermine U.S. national security and threaten the American homeland.”

Bob Price is the Breitbart Texas-Border team’s associate editor and senior news contributor. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday morning talk show. He also serves as president of Blue Wonder Gun Care Products.