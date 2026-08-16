U.S. State Department Trolls Mexico’s Ruling Party’s Acting Offended After Visa Revocation of Former President’s Son

As Mexico’s political elite are acting offended after the U.S. revoked the visa of the son of former Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO), a top diplomat from the U.S. Department of State took to social media to troll them, claiming that more controversy is in the works.

As Breitbart Texas reported, the controversy took place earlier this week, when Andres Manuel Lopez Beltran, AMLO’s son, revealed on social media that his visa had been revoked by the U.S. State Department. Lopez Beltran shared a letter that he sent to U.S. President Donald Trump asking him to look into the case and claiming that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Undersecretary Christopher Landau acted like Hitlerian thugs.

During the day, Mexican politicians from rival parties celebrated the move, while members of the ruling party MORENA claimed it was an attack on them by the U.S. government seeking to interfere with the country’s politics.

In response to the scandal, Landau published a photograph on X urging people to refill their popcorn and saying there was more to come. The post follows the tongue-in-cheek demeanor that the top diplomat has been known for on social media.

He previously adopted the name “Quitavisas,” or “the visa remover,” after the State Department began revoking visas of individuals expressing anti-U.S. sentiment on social media. Most recently, the U.S. Department of State announced that it had revoked the visas of individuals associated with Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). That announcement came just days before Lopez Beltran revealed that his visa had been revoked. It remains unclear if the two are related; however, CJNG is one of the Mexican cartels linked with the illegal theft and smuggling of fuel.

As Breitbart Texas reported, Lopez Beltran is not facing any charges in Mexico. He has been publicly linked to the underground fuel market. The cartel-connected fuel market not only includes top politicians, but also high-ranking military and navy officials. It is believed to have been a way to fund political campaigns for the MORENA Party.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.