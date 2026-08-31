Serial California Butt Sniffer Arrested Again

A California man with a history of lewd behavior towards women was arrested once again after police received another report of a suspicious individual in a Glendale, California, business on Friday. Police officers arrested 39-year-old Calese Carron Crowder after two separate businesses reported suspicious activity.

Police officers responded to the area at around 3:30 p.m. on Friday. According to a report by mynewsla.com, a witness saw the man “hunkered down” and approaching people to smell them. Police were also dispatched to a nearby clothing store near South Brand Boulevard and East Broadway regarding a similar report. At that location, police reviewed surveillance video and identified Crowder as the suspect in the incident after it showed him allegedly engaged in similar offensive “sniffing” behavior.

As reported by Breitbart Texas, Crowder’s history of arrests for lewd activity is well known among surrounding Los Angeles area municipalities. In July 2025, Crowder was arrested after police received similar reports of a man loitering at a department store in Burbank, California.

On that occasion, according to a Burbank Police Department press release, officers responded to the report of a suspicious individual in the Nordstrom Rack department store at 1601 North Victory Place. Upon arrival, they were informed by store employees that the man had left. Police began searching the surrounding businesses in hopes of locating the man.

During a search of a nearby Walmart, Crowder was located as he moved around the various departments of the big-box retailer. Using the store’s surveillance system, officers monitored the suspect as he walked through the women’s department, where he was observed following a female customer.

According to the officers, Crowder was observed and captured on video as he crouched behind the female customer and inappropriately sniffed her buttocks. After observing the lewd behavior, officers approached Calese Crowder and detained him for further investigation.

According to authorities, Crowder is a registered sex offender, on active parole, who was known to them as an offender with a long history of peeping, prowling, and residential burglary in the Burbank and Glendale area. In August 2023, Calese Crowder was the subject of a viral video posted on TikTok showing him creeping up behind a woman in a Barnes & Noble bookstore and crouching as he appears to sniff the unsuspecting customer’s buttocks.

According to the Glendale Police Department, Crowder’s criminal history goes much further back. He was arrested in June 2011 for a series of peeping and residential burglaries in their city. He was convicted and sentenced to 8 years in prison.

Crowder was suspected in several reported cases of peeping and burglaries between 2020 and 2021. Glendale authorities again arrested Crowder in September 2021 and charged him with prowling and disorderly conduct.

As of Monday, according to police, Crowder is being held without bond and is facing charges of violating the terms of his parole.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.