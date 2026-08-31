Terrorist Cartels Use Car Bombs In Attacks Against the Public in Western Mexico

Cartels in Mexico have returned to the use of car and roadside bombs in a series of terror attacks in the western part of the country.

The attacks sparked such concern that local authorities canceled classes and closed government offices to clear the streets in case of further attacks.

The most recent attack took place Sunday night outside of the police station in Ojocaliente, Zacatecas. According to information released by Zacatecas state police, unknown gunmen parked a vehicle near the local police building and set it off. Six individuals were injured in the explosion, which set the building on fire.

The attack at the police building comes just hours after a group of gunmen parked a vehicle on the side of the road near the town of Villa Garcia, Zacatecas, and set it off when a police vehicle drove by. In that attack, an innocent woman who was driving by sustained critical injuries during the explosion, and one police officer was also injured. The blast occurred in an area where the state of Zacatecas borders the central state of Aguascalientes.

On Thursday, two Zacatecas state police officers sustained various injuries after gunmen set off a series of improvised explosives similar to roadside bombs. The attack set off a fierce firefight as police forces fought off an apparent ambush by a team of gunmen. When additional police and military forces responded, they were able to secure the surrounding area and located four more explosive devices.

The new wave of terror attacks comes at a time when Mexico’s government continues to be pressured by the United States government into doing more to fight terrorist drug cartels. Rather than handling the issue in a law-enforcement or military manner, Mexico’s government has turned it into a political debate, claiming that the United States is interfering with Mexico’s national sovereignty.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.