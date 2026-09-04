280 Pounds of Meth Seized by CBP at Texas Border Crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in Laredo, Texas, thwarted a narcotics smuggler’s attempt to bring $2.5 million in dangerous methamphetamine into the United States. The multi-million-dollar seizure occurred in late August in a region known to be one of the busiest Mexican drug cartel smuggling corridors on the southwest border.

According to CBP, the incident unfolded when a CBP Office of Field Operations officer deployed a canine to conduct an open-air sniff of a vehicle attempting to enter the United States from Mexico. The canine alerted the handler to the possible presence of narcotics odors within the vehicle, prompting the officer to refer the vehicle to a secondary inspection area for a more intensive examination.

CBP officers searched the 2011 Honda CR-V and discovered 280.47 pounds of a substance alleged to be methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. According to the agency, the seized narcotics have an estimated street value of $2,579,003. The identity of the individual attempting to illegally import the narcotics was not revealed and is part of the ongoing investigation into the incident by ICE Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents.

Laredo Port Director Albert Flores commented on the seizure, saying, “This significant seizure of more than 280 pounds of alleged methamphetamine underscores the vigilance and expertise of our CBP officers and the critical role of canine operations in keeping dangerous narcotics from reaching our communities.”

As reported by Breitbart Texas, CBP Office of Field Operations officers have encountered and thwarted several large-scale attempts by Mexican drug cartels to move methamphetamine at multiple ports of entry in Texas in recent months. In June, CBP officers seized more than 9,000 pounds of methamphetamine in just four incidents.

The seizures occurred in Laredo, El Paso, and Pharr, Texas. In two of the interdictions in Laredo, officers seized more than $72.3 million in methamphetamine on the same day when smugglers attempted to push the illicit contraband through the Laredo and Pharr ports of entry.

CBP narcotics seizures across the southwest and coastal borders have increased in recent months as illegal alien apprehensions continue to remain at or below 10,000 per month. The reduction in illegal border crossings has allowed CBP officers and the U.S. Border Patrol to focus on enhanced counter-drug strategies, likely contributing to the increase in detections at ports of entry and in between.

The increased inspections at ports of entry and enhanced patrols between ports have resulted in a 47 percent increase in all narcotics seized by weight during fiscal year 2026 through July, compared to the same period in fiscal year 2025. The seizures include cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and other unnamed narcotics, according to CBP.

Randy Clark is a 32-year veteran of the United States Border Patrol. Before his retirement, he served as the Division Chief for Law Enforcement Operations, directing operations for nine Border Patrol Stations within the Del Rio, Texas, Sector. Follow him on X (formerly Twitter) @RandyClarkBBTX.