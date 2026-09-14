Mexican Authorities Find 1,000 Crypto Mining Rigs In Cartel Raids

Authorities in Central Mexico have found more than 1,000 crypto mining rigs and several other pieces of high-tech equipment that were believed to be used by terrorist cartels as a way to launder money and finance their operations.

The investigation began earlier this month, when Mexican authorities received information about large energy draws in a rural area in the state of Puebla. According to information released by Mexico’s National Security Cabinet, a series of flyovers with drones revealed that there was a large-scale computing facility hidden in the rural area that was used to mine and also move crypto.

The first raid took place last week, when Mexican security forces seized 300 graphics processing units (GPUs), 80 medium voltage terminals, and eight satellite antennas.

During a second search this week in the same location, authorities seized approximately 900 additional GPUs, more antennas, and various other pieces of electronic and communications equipment.

According to Mexican authorities, the discovery is the fourth of its kind in Central Mexico since last year. All four crypto farms have been found close to a hydroelectric dam in the northern part of Puebla. The location points to the cartel members likely being able to tap directly into the facility as a way to hide the large-scale energy consumption needed to run the equipment.

The pattern shows a shift in cartel tactics, with the terrorist organizations devoting more and more resources to new ways of moving money that make it harder for Mexican authorities to track.

The use of crypto is also linked to semi-anonymous ways of moving money to China to pay for drug precursors like the ones used to manufacture methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart News Foundation. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and senior Breitbart management. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook. He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com.

Brandon Darby is the managing director and editor-in-chief of Breitbart Texas. He co-founded Breitbart News Foundation’s Cartel Chronicles project with Ildefonso Ortiz and senior Breitbart management. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook. He can be contacted at bdarby@breitbart.com.