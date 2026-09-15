FIRST: New World Screwworm Found in Horse near Texas Border with Mexico

For the first time this century, a horse in a Texas border county has been found infested with the New World screwworm (NWS). The flesh-eating screwworm was found on the hind limb of a working horse in Presidio County, Texas, according to U.S. Equestrian Federation officials.

“Horse owners should inspect their horses every day for wounds, swelling, drainage, foul odor, or maggots. Pay close attention to small cuts, surgical sites, the umbilical area of foals, and moist areas such as the lips, nostrils, eyes, and genital areas,” the association website stated. “If you see maggots or anything unusual in a wound, contact your veterinarian right away.”

The NWS incursion began earlier this year when an infected cow was found in Zavala County, Texas, Breitbart Texas’s Randy Clark reported. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) warned that all mammals are at risk, including pets, livestock, wildlife, and, in rare cases, people and birds.

In February, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller warned San Jacinto County Republicans of the pending incursion of the NWWS from Mexico.

“We’ve got swarms of screwworm flies 187 miles south of the Rio Grande, and it’s winter,” Miller told the audience. “We shouldn’t have any active flies right now, but it’s been a mild winter. If they’re active in the middle of winter, look out when spring or early summer gets here.”

“This will impact everybody in some form,” Miller told Breitbart Texas in an exclusive interview. “Livestock, wildlife, pets — even people. Ranchers, deer hunters, pet owners — get ready.”

Recently, the USDA announced two zones in Texas where it found the NWS infestation had been cleared. Breitbart Texas reported. These were the first zones to be cleared since the infestation began in June. The zones include portions of La Salle and Webb counties in Zone 2 and portions of Gillespie, Kerr, and Kimble counties in Zone 3.

USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Dudley Hoskins commented on the latest milestone reached in the NWS battle, saying, “The Texas Animal Health Commission has been an outstanding partner throughout our response to New World screwworm. Their vigilance, on‑the‑ground expertise, and unwavering commitment to protecting livestock and wildlife have been essential to our shared success.”

So far, 48 NWS cases have been confirmed in Texas, along with one in New Mexico, The Guardian reported. The New Mexico case was found on a dog, according to the USDA.

“We encourage every horse owner to help protect their horses and the broader equine community by practicing good wound care, fly control, and biosecurity,” U.S. Equestrian Federation officials concluded. “Check horses daily, keep wounds clean and covered as directed by your veterinarian, use veterinarian-recommended fly control products, and limit fly access with physical barriers such as fly masks, sheets, and clean stabling practices when appropriate.”